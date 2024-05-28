A demonstrator with Th!rd Act Maine holds a sign showing an L.L. Bean credit card with CitiBank. The demonstrators flanked Bill Rixon with similar signage in front of the Flagship L.L. Bean Store in Downtown Freeport. "Part of it is being witness," said Rixon, who is pictured behind the tree. "It's just we don't want to allow these banks to pass themselves off as good citizens." Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

Th!rd Act Maine, a chapter of seniors who work against climate change in the state, protested L.L. Bean’s ties to fossil fuels on Monday morning.

Parked in front of the flagship store in downtown Freeport, Bill Rixon and other demonstrators held signs protesting the company’s links to fossil fuel companies through its Mastercard provider, CitiBank. The group, which frequently protests the company, aims to press L.L. Bean to divest from companies connected to fossil fuels.

“The science tells us that we need to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels,” Rixon said, who added that he wants L.L. Bean to be on the right side of the climate crisis. “The science is undeniable.”

