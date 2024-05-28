Th!rd Act Maine, a chapter of seniors who work against climate change in the state, protested L.L. Bean’s ties to fossil fuels on Monday morning.

Parked in front of the flagship store in downtown Freeport, Bill Rixon and other demonstrators held signs protesting the company’s links to fossil fuel companies through its Mastercard provider, CitiBank. The group, which frequently protests the company, aims to press L.L. Bean to divest from companies connected to fossil fuels.

“The science tells us that we need to rapidly transition away from fossil fuels,” Rixon said, who added that he wants L.L. Bean to be on the right side of the climate crisis. “The science is undeniable.”

