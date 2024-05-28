The Maine Coast Waldorf School is set to send its 16 graduating seniors off into the world, 15 of whom have already committed to attending prestigious schools across the U.S.

With a total of 60 acceptance letters to 46 different schools, students have committed to attending universities and liberal arts colleges including Northeastern University, Bryn Mawr College, Vassar College Mount Holyoke College and more. The school said that someone will also be attending IYRS School of Technology & Trades, a private school dedicated to marine trade and manufacturing located on the coast of Rhode Island.

The seniors presented their final projects in April, ranging from restoration of a 1970s Maine lobster boat to to film making and working towards becoming a firefighter. In their final weeks, the students are finishing up internships around Maine, which include placements in Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Darling Marine Center of UMaine and medical rotations with doctors.

Here are the graduates of 2024:

Maren Francis Berglund

Wyatt Daniel Bruce

Quinn Francis Chessa

Beatrix Cora Connor

Noah Michael Corcoran

James Michael Fowler

Madeline Maye Harrison

Ruby Elizabeth Harrison

Noah Brian Kessler

Christian Gustav Lukis

Forest Taylor Lytle

Sierra Ellis Morgan

Charlotte Elizabeth Hathaway Schatz

Lydia Jane Sharp

Phoebe Louise Veitch

Grace Asher Whittaker

