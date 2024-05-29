Smitty’s Cinema is partnering with the Best of Boston Comedy Festival for a special live stand-up comedy night in Topsham.

On Friday, May 31, Boston comedy scene veteran Jack Lynch will perform his stand-up act at Smitty’s Cinema, located at 65 Topsham Fair Mall Road, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

Lynch is a veteran of the Boston comedy scene that features impressions and a sarcastic view of the world, touring in the United States and parts of Canada. He was seen on Season 3 of “Comedy Central Presents” in August 2000, with previous acting roles in films including “Bloom” in 2003, “When Brendan Met Trudy” in 2000 and “The Last of the High Kings” in 1996.

The live, in-person comedy nights at Smitty’s Cinema are not shown on the movie screens and feature comedians from television programs like “The Tonight Show” and “Last Comic Standing.”

