Smitty’s Cinema is partnering with the Best of Boston Comedy Festival for a special live stand-up comedy night in Topsham.
On Friday, May 31, Boston comedy scene veteran Jack Lynch will perform his stand-up act at Smitty’s Cinema, located at 65 Topsham Fair Mall Road, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.
Lynch is a veteran of the Boston comedy scene that features impressions and a sarcastic view of the world, touring in the United States and parts of Canada. He was seen on Season 3 of “Comedy Central Presents” in August 2000, with previous acting roles in films including “Bloom” in 2003, “When Brendan Met Trudy” in 2000 and “The Last of the High Kings” in 1996.
The live, in-person comedy nights at Smitty’s Cinema are not shown on the movie screens and feature comedians from television programs like “The Tonight Show” and “Last Comic Standing.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.