The Brunswick High School football team welcomed new members to the program with “Signing Day” for incoming freshmen on May 23 at Brunswick Junior High School.

Brunswick eight-grader Camden Graves (center) signs his “letter of intent” to join the high school football program as a freshman next fall as head coach Mark Renna (right) and coach Eric McMaster overlook. The “Signing Day” event took place May 23 at Brunswick Junior High School where 17 soon to be freshmen signed up for football. Tyler Maxim / The Times Record

Second-year coach Mark Renna and his staff began this tradition a year ago, and this year’s signing event garnered 17 new student-athletes to the program.

Some of the upperclassmen attended and helped welcome their new teammates during lunch break where the team provided pizza and drinks to the soon-to-be freshmen.

“We think this is a fun way to welcome the freshmen into the program and to get excited about high school football,” Renna said.

Brunswick returns to 11-man football, a year after of participating in the state’s eight-man large school division, and will compete in Class C South against opponents that include Oceanside, Leavitt and Fryeburg Academy.

Following the decline in numbers in recent years, participation has increased and the coach is excited about the incoming numbers.

“Yeah, numbers are key in all sports but especially football. We are heading in the right direction, but we still have work to do,” he said.

