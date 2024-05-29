Hand in your guns

Buxton Police Department will have a booth outside Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 1 for people to surrender their unwanted firearms and ammunition.

The event is sponsored by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

“It is very important that you do not remove your firearms from your vehicle when you arrive,” a social media posting said. “An officer or volunteer will accompany you to your vehicle and collect the firearms themselves for safety purposes.”

For more information, call Buxton Dispatch at 929-6612 and ask for Detective Paul Shaw.

Other participating area departments in a regional collection include Falmouth, Portland, Westbrook and Yarmouth.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is conducting blood donations 12-5 p.m. on Monday, June 3, in Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

or call 1-800-RED CROSS

