YellowHouse Blues Band will perform a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

The YellowHouse Blues Band is well known around New England not only for their talented musicians and “funky horn section” but also for raising money for nonprofits. Their performance on Saturday night will contribute to fundraising efforts underway at CCAC.

The group is known for putting their own take on popular songs. Johanna Lawrence is the lead vocalist who has had a lifelong passion for jazz and blues. Maine native Sophie Patenaude, the newest member, has become well known in New England for her collaboration with guitarist John Edwards.

Portsmouth native Bruce Addison, a free spirit who has become well known for his gritty voice and natural stage presence, plays tenor sax. Michael White, who has performed all over New England for the last 40 years, plays trumpet and gives his time to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New Hampshire.

Lead guitarist John Edwards has performed with nationally touring bands and now also performs with his granddaughter, Sophie, for the Masterstroke Queen Experience. John and his wife Pam own Tune Town Music Gear in Wells. Rhythm guitarist Matt Becker, another well-known Portsmouth-area musician, has performed at sold-out venues like Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club and The Music Hall.

Bass player Karen Dicey is known as the heart of the band’s rhythm section. As a lifelong animal lover, she is a supporter and volunteer at the New Hampshire SPCA. Another new member of the band, drummer Paul Bell, began his musical career years ago as a member of a college marching band, followed by a long teaching and performing career. Mike Harrison, who plays keyboard for the band, was trained as a classical pianist and has become a passionate convert to jazz and blues.

To date, this band has raised over $150,000 for nonprofits. Tickets for this benefit performance are $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. For more information, call 442-8455, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or stop in at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Road Waves, a Canadian “jam band” was scheduled to perform Friday night but had to postpone the show until Oct. 4. The group appeared in Maine earlier this month at the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast on May 18. This followed a tour that took them to multiple performances in Ontario, upstate New York and New Brunswick.

The three musicians came together 10 years ago, melding the energy of rock with the groove of funk and the sophistication of jazz, leading to their first critically acclaimed album, “The Lighthouse.”

Guitarist Ji Sharp and drummer Phil Bosley combine their voices with bass player Dave Ruigrok, creating a distinctive new sound that has earned them accolades like “Best New Group” and “Best Jazz Group” at the Niagara Music Awards.

A second album, “Red Sun Rising,” became an instant hit with audiences in North America and Canada. A single, “Frog Rock,” has earned them a coveted spot on Spotify’s “Modern Jam Band” editorial playlist, boosting their popularity on the contemporary music landscape.

Tickets for the show are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

