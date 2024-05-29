Annual Taste Walk

The fun-filled annual Taste Walk is set for 11a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, in Gorham Village.

Those participating will sample a signature dish at each of several venues and vote for their favorite. The winning venue receives the Golden Spoon award.

Maps for locations of participating venues are $10 day of event at Robie Gym, 42 South St.; pre-order $8; and $5 age 5 and under. To purchase maps visit sebago.younglife.org.

Young Life Sebago is a ministry outreach to teenagers in Gorham and Windham. Money generated will send students to summer camp.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 29, 1974, that Edna Dickey of White Rock Road entertained with a dinner at her home the members of two Bible classes she taught at First Parish Church.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 22 that the U.S. public debt

was $34,568,254,514,015.39.

