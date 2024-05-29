I wholeheartedly endorse Jean-Marie Caterina for District 1 Cumberland County Commissioner.

Caterina has held a variety of jobs in her lifetime that give her insight, perspective and the knowledge she will need to make good decisions for our community and lead at the county level. She has been a school teacher, social worker, worked in state government, served 10 years as a Scarborough town councilor, as well as being an experienced realtor. Caterina knows how the various levels of government work together to care for people and make sure their needs are met. She will, among other priorities, work to improve affordable housing and coordinate mental health services across all levels of government.

I have had the privilege of knowing Caterina for years and know that her heart is in public service. She is honest, serves with integrity, while always mindful of equity. Please join me in voting for Jean-Marie Caterina for County Commissioner on June 11.

Linda Sanborn

Gorham

