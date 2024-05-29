The local nonprofit Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA) is hosting ‘Just for the Halibut’ at Luke’s Lobster Portland Pier on from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Guests will witness a live filleting demonstration from SoPo Seafood with Maine fishermen speaking about sustainable fishing practices to rebuild halibut stocks and share the history of halibut fishing in the state.

Just for the Halibut celebrates the sustainably harvested halibut with a fundraising event in Portland to support Maine’s fishing businesses, according to a news release.

“The halibut season is going great so far; [the fishermen] have been seeing a lot of halibut in Maine waters,” said Susan Olcott, MCFA’s director of strategic partnership .

Two fresh-caught halibut will used for three dishes served at Just for the Halibut, and guests will have the option to take samples from the live fillet demonstration to try cooking it at home. Luke’s Lobster Portland pier head chef Brett McFarland serves up a Cajun seasoned halibut with fresh fruit salsa on a crostini, halibut bites with tartar sauce and a halibut ceviche.

Copies of MCFA’s cookbook, “Catch,” are available for sale at the event, which features recipes for halibut with pickled vegetables and halibut with pea mousse.

MCFA will give out free samples of smoked Maine pollock dip and monkfish stew at the event. The monkfish stew is produced by family-owned and operated by Hurricane’s Soups & Chowder based in Greene. The pollock dip is locally sourced and smoked at Dunstan Smokehouse in Scarborough.

Proceeds of ‘Just for the Halibut’ will support MCFA programs such as the Fishermen Feeding Mainers, the Working Waterfront, and Fishermen Wellness.

“We are eager to share the many delicious ways that halibut can be prepared, both at a restaurant and at home,” said MCFA executive director Ben Martens. “We encourage people to support Maine fishermen by trying [halibut] while it is in season.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: