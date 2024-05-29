Salisbury helps observe EMS Week

Rep. Sue Salisbury, D-Westbrook, participated with other key state lawmakers in the

annual Maine EMS Week celebration and remembrance ceremony on State House Grounds in Augusta.

National EMS week was May 19-25. Other legislators participating were Senate President Troy Jackson, Sen. Chip Curry and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross.

Library friends fundraiser

Friends of Walker Memorial Library are sponsoring as fundraiser with “lots of great prizes” from local businesses during the month of July, Kerri Frazier of the friends group said in an announcement.

Tickets, available at the friends’ booth at Westbrook Together Days in Riverbank Park May 31 and June 1, are $10 or three for $25.

Money raised will be used to purchase passes to local attractions that library patrons can check out and for a local scholarship for a graduating senior.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 29, 1974, the title of Deacon Emeritus was conferred

on Clifford Waltman and A. Erlon Mosher Sr. in a service at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. The Rev. and Mrs. Clarence Clark were made honorary church members

