Several fire departments responded to an explosion and subsequent fire at 620 Ridge Road in Bowdoinham after the homeowner attempted to install a gas appliance on Thursday.

Crews arrived early in the afternoon to find the second floor of the two-story home in flames and the homeowner with burns to their face, arms and hands. Bowdoinham Fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said the injuries were not serious and that the person has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Aside from Bowdoinham Fire Department, crews from the Fire Marshal’s Office, Richmond, Woolrich, Topsham, Bowdoin, Litchfield, Gardiner and Dresden responded to the incident, the Fire Marshal’s Office said in a press release. It added that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department and Lisbon Ambulance Service also assisted with the incident.

This story will be updated.

