Several Irish setters dogs are now up for adoption at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. On Dec. 15, 2023, Midcoast Humane assisted Maine’s Animal Welfare Program as it executed a search warrant at a property in New Sharon. The shelter brought nine of the removed dogs back to Brunswick for immediate medical care.

On May 20, 2024, the court overseeing the case resolved to permanently remove the setters from their owner’s care. After being cared for and nursed back to health for five months, the dogs are ready to find loving homes.

The dogs were found severely underweight, matted, dirty and reeked from laying in their own waste. Many had other medical issues, including skin conditions, masses and respiratory illnesses. The setters were treated over the course of several days, and as their conditions stabilized, many transitioned into foster homes, while others remained at the shelter under the direct supervision of the medical team at Midcoast Humane.

“Whenever the state of Maine reaches out to request assistance, we do whatever we can to help,” Executive Director Jess Townsend said in a prepared release. “Addressing cases of animal neglect is a moral imperative and a community responsibility. Our partnership with the state ensures that vulnerable animals receive the care and attention they need and deserve.”

The dogs have been spayed/neutered, are up to date on their vaccinations and have been microchipped.

“Witnessing the transformation of these Irish setters has been truly gratifying,” said Zach Fenoff, director of operations. “When they arrived at the shelter, they were in poor condition and exhibited signs of fear, anxiety and stress. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinary team, staff and fosters, the dogs are beginning to understand that humans can be trusted. We are excited to help these dogs find the loving homes that they’ve always deserved.”

Four of the dogs are available for adoption at Midcoast Humane’s Brunswick campus, and two dogs are available for adoption from the comfort of their foster homes. Prospective adopters can visit the shelter at 5 Industrial Parkway to meet the dogs on-site. To see more information about the dogs in foster care and to submit an application to adopt, visit midcoasthumane.org. Applications will be reviewed in the order they arrive, and Midcoast Humane staff will reach out to set up appointments for adoption.

