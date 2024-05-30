Guzzetti will be positive role model in Senate

I am regularly upset by the headlines facing our state and country. Whether it’s because of environmental deterioration, threats to women’s health or devastating mass shootings, my peers and I — as young people — are begging for our voices to be not only heard but adequately represented in governmental leadership.

Jean Guzzetti has displayed an unwavering commitment to incorporating youth voices in her campaign from the get-go. She first contacted me early on in the school year asking to join her campaign team. With the unique experience I knew she had as an analyst and Sagadahoc County register of probate, I was eager to accept the invitation. Jean’s determination, work ethic and intelligence constantly impress and inspire me. I am confident that her role as a senator will provide more young women like me with a positive role model in governmental leadership — an undeniable necessity.

In addition to her character and commitment to youth voices, I know that Jean has the experience and willingness to learn to represent District 24 with integrity. She is a Mom’s Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate, recognized for her advocacy for gun safety policies. Following the devastating implications of recent gun violence in our state, this is especially crucial. Jean is also endorsed by the 3.14 Action Fund, recognizing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science and her unique and analytic perspective when considering environmental and health care–based issues. I am confident that Jean will combat whatever issues she is met with in session with passion, curiosity and resilience.

This year presents a crucial election for our state and country. As my first election with the ability to vote, I am ecstatic to “check the box” for Jean Guzzetti on June 11. I hope you will join me.

Addie Hinds,

Bath

In support of Tepler for Senate

I’m writing today in support of Denise Tepler in the election to fill Sen. Eloise Vitelli’s seat (Sagadahoc County and Dresden) as Eloise leaves the Maine Senate due to term limits.

Advertisement

This will be a return to Augusta for Denise, meaning she will be able to hit the ground running — bringing her past experience in public service to bear immediately.

I first got to know Denise through Mt. Ararat Middle School when involved in planning for our children to travel to Japan for a homestay exchange. After that time, Denise went on to serve six years as a school board member in SAD 75. She is deeply aware of the foundational value our public schools bring to their communities and to the state, as well as the complexity of assuring they can, and do, meet the needs of all learners.

Our children — all of our children — will create and power our future, and our public schools are where they are learning to do so effectively and together as a community of learners. I believe Denise is well prepared to make sure our public schools continue to be well supported and thus capable of doing the critical work they need to do. For all of us.

Jim Moulton,

Bowdoin

I will be voting for Denise Tepler for state Senate in the June 11 primary. I have known Denise for many years as a school board member, a representative for the town of Topsham and a community member who has never been afraid to stand up for what she believes is fair and right. Denise has had years of experience in advocating for the rights of people in our community and she is an excellent and experienced listener who is able to connect with and relate to the needs of others. Denise has been a champion in supporting families, individuals and those with needs such as food, housing and health care. She has also been a strong leader in critical environmental issues.

Denise Tepler cares deeply about our individual rights, the needs of our state, and the crucial needs of our climate and world, and I have complete faith in Denise’s ability to represent what feels most important to me. These are some of the many reasons that I will be voting for Denise Tepler for state Senate on June 11.

Advertisement

Stephanie Bernier,

Topsham

I support Denise Tepler for state Senate representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden because she is an exemplar of what it means to serve. Her experience in the Maine Legislature will allow her to start right away working for us. I’ve known Denise for years in our community of Topsham. Denise has been an active volunteer, serving on the SAD 75 board, the town Finance Committee and for three terms as our representative in House District 51.

Denise is a person of integrity and a worthy successor to Sen. Eloise Vitelli, who is stepping down due to term limits. She is all about making Maine a better place to live and addressing human needs. Some of the issues she will fight for are: increasing access to affordable health care, supporting our schools and teachers, addressing climate change, defending reproductive rights, and lowering property taxes.

We need a strong and wise leader to advocate for us in the state Senate. Please join me in voting for Denise Tepler on June 11.

Robin Brooks,

Topsham



Please join me in supporting Denise Tepler for Maine Senate, representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden. I’ve known Denise personally for decades and relied on her expertise as a representative from Topsham (she served from 2015–2022, until she was termed out). Even though she did not officially represent me (I live in Arrowsic), I knew I could rely on her wisdom and experience to help move issues forward for families.

Advertisement

Denise puts the needs of Maine people first and is a strong advocate for families. Her support for reproductive freedom is particularly important to me. She believes in the right to bodily autonomy, the right to choose whether and when to have children, and the right to raise children in safe, healthy and sustainable communities. She fights for affordable housing, health care for all, safe schools, quality child care, and a clean and healthy environment.

While I am sad to be losing Eloise Vitelli’s voice in Augusta and deeply grateful for her service to us all, I know Denise’s experience and leadership will be a big asset for Maine people. She will put her skills to work on behalf of all of us the moment she is back in the state House.

Please vote for Denise Tepler for Maine Senate in the primary on June 11.

Lucy Hull,

Arrowsic

We are blessed to have two strong Democratic candidates for state senate representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden. Whichever of them wins the primary will have my support in November.

But for the June 11 primary, Denise Tepler will have my vote.

I’ve known Denise and her family for decades. I taught at Mt. Ararat when Denise served on the school board; I could count on her to support what was best for the kids in our district. I also taught all three of her daughters during my years in the English department. It was obvious that they grew up in a loving family with values that cherished education, creativity and thinking that is rigorous, independent and ethical.

Advertisement

Though Denise represented Topsham in the state Legislature rather than my town of Bowdoinham, I appreciated her strong voice, especially on issues of the environment, health care and women’s reproductive rights. She has great knowledge and experience that I look forward to her bringing to the state Senate.

I am grateful to have had Eloise Vitelli serve as my state senator and as a true leader in the senate. I find Denise Tepler to be smart, knowledgeable, experienced and committed. I believe she will provide continuity in filling Eloise’s impressive shoes.

Please vote on June 11.

Jeff Fischer,

Bowdoinham

‘New rule’ at flea market is illogical

Recently, I went to the flea market at Fort Andross to sell some unwanted items. I was imperiously informed by a woman identifying herself as the new manager that there was a “new rule” that forbade the public from so doing unless a table was rented. Well, I left, much disappointed. The owners of the market may run their business however they like, but this makes no sense to me. I had many dealers helping me sell, by directing me to other dealers, and not a few liked buying from me. How are they to otherwise obtain things to sell? Are they to plant them in their vegetable gardens hoping for a harvest? In order to sell, the stall renters must first buy. I really dislike this new turn of events. On my opinion, the flea market at Fort Andros is in dire need of better management. Thank you.

Michael Lord,

Auburn

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: