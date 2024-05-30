Elizabeth Oliver

FLORIDA – Elizabeth Oliver, 81, of Pinellas Park, Fla., formerly of Bath, passed away on Jan. 17, 2024. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. Location: F West, go through the ponds, take first left and follow the road.

