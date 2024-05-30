Thanks to United Masonic Lodge No. 8 for its donation of a rug, bean bag chairs, lamps, plus a check for a new cozy reading corner at the Brunswick Area Teen Center. Lodge members Andy Caron (left) and Dean Staples (second from right) presented the check to several teens and Teen Center staff while standing in the new space. The Teen Center, a program of People Plus, has offered a free, fun and safe place to “hang out with friends” after school for almost 20 years. For more information, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus