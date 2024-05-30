https://www.pressherald.com/2024/05/30/photo-on-a-clear-day-you-can-see-forever
Photo: On a clear day, you can see forever
Posted
Updated
1 min read
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Loading....
Mount Washington stands tall over ocean white caps. Gordie Raynes, of Auburn, took this photo off the coast of Bailey Island, Harpswell. Gordie Raynes photo
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
« Previous
Spark Cycling’s Plunge for the Funds raises $33,000 for ALS clinic
Next »
Irish setters that suffered neglect up for adoption
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.