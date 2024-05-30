This trio gathered at The Fountain Ice Cream and Deli in Bath to recreate Norman Rockwell’s famous “The Runaway” painting, which depicts a young boy who had runaway from home sitting at a counter speaking to a police officer and employee. This version has a twist, with three female models. Behind the counter is shop owner Kristin Rice. The officer is Bath Deputy Chief Michelle Small and the girl is Izzy Eisenbach of Bath. Wendy Jung / Soggy Dog Designs photo

