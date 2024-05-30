This trio gathered at The Fountain Ice Cream and Deli in Bath to recreate Norman Rockwell’s famous “The Runaway” painting, which depicts a young boy who had runaway from home sitting at a counter speaking to a police officer and employee. This version has a twist, with three female models. Behind the counter is shop owner Kristin Rice. The officer is Bath Deputy Chief Michelle Small and the girl is Izzy Eisenbach of Bath. Wendy Jung / Soggy Dog Designs photo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.