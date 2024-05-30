Spark Cycling Studio celebrated its third anniversary on May 11 with the first annual Plunge for the Funds, a fundraiser to support patients at Mid Coast Hospital’s ALS Clinic. In a nod to the viral 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge, members of the Spark community solicited donations and pledges to submerge in one of three cold plunge tubs right outside the studio. The weather was cloudy and cool, but that didn’t deter over 35 people from jumping in, helping to raise over $33,000.

Opened just as COVID vaccines were readily available, Spark Cycling makes it a part of its mission to raise money for hyper-local nonprofits. Including this event, the studios has raised over $72,000.

“While our core business is indoor cycling, we’ve consistently looked outside the studio for opportunities to help,” Brittany Hyde, owner and founder of Spark, said in a prepared released. “The vast majority of our fundraising has come as small donations. Our community of riders give time and again and the response to this event has been incredible.”

With cold plunging’s current popularity, Hyde thought it was the perfect way to expand the opportunity for participation beyond Spark’s typical three classes on its birthday weekend. Hyde’s father, a retired general surgeon at Mid Coast Hospital, was diagnosed with ALS last year. She saw it as an opportunity to both honor his 30-plus years of contributions to the community and support patients around the state. Plus, May is ALS Awareness Month.

One hundred percent of the money raised went to the Patient Fund, a 501(c)(3) operated by the Office of Philanthropy at Mid Coast. Dr. John Taylor, ALS Clinic medical director, oversees the clinic, which serves patients from all 16 counties.

“Mid Coast Hospital’s ALS Clinic is Maine’s only ALS Association-affiliated clinic. As such, we care for patients and families from all across the state who are dealing with this devastating illness,” Taylor said. “Whether we’re sharing information with caregivers about adaptive clothing designed for people who have difficulty dressing, adaptive communicative devices and applications, noninvasive ventilation (NIV), Hoyer Lifts or PEG tube feeding, our work focuses on helping our patients lead a better quality of life for as long as possible.”

Hyde was blown away by the response and the generosity of donors near and far.

“In an incredible display of community spirit, Plunge for the Funds exceeded all of my expectations, both financially and in terms of participation. ALS forces patients and their families to constantly adapt. We can’t make their disease go away but hopefully our efforts will help numb a bit of the sting.”

