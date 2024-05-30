It was almost 3 p.m. on a stiflingly hot Aug. 2 in 1865 when a steam-driven train slowly chugged its way to a stop at the train depot in Brunswick. A large crowd gathered, replete with a local band, dignitaries from the state of Maine, the town of Brunswick and many of the students, faculty and staff of Bowdoin College.

Earlier in the day, Bowdoin College had held its annual commencement exercises with great pomp and circumstance, while the students, faculty and staff sweltered in the August sun. Now, this prostrated group sweltered on the platform awaiting the arrival of a great man.

It was nearly four months since Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Courthouse, sparking an end to America’s bloody Civil War. Now, the great American hero to whom Lee surrendered was coming to town to receive a special honorary degree from Bowdoin College.

The train’s special car, provided by the Portland and Kennebec Rail Road, was nearly empty when one man finally stepped down onto the platform. That man was the most venerable Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

Grant had travelled with his wife, daughter and three sons, on a whirlwind tour from Boston, with many stops along the way, including at Portland where Grant was received in yet another in a long series of celebrations.

The general and his family checked into the Preble House Hotel in Portland. By noon, Gen. Grant and his entourage boarded a northbound train headed to Brunswick.

Among the dignitaries, fans and students who greeted Gen. Grant were Brunswick’s own Major Gen. Joshua L. Chamberlain and Bowdoin College alumnus Major Gen. Oliver Otis Howard.

Once in town, Grant visited Chamberlain in his home at 4 Potter St. for an opportunity to refresh and prepare for the events of the evening. The three generals took time to catch up, discuss matters of the Union Army and to enjoy the refreshments, no doubt provided by Fanny Chamberlain.

By late afternoon, Gen. Grant was escorted to the closing exercises of Bowdoin’s commencement where President Leonard Woods bestowed an honorary degree upon the former “Hero of Vicksburg.”

From there, Grant was escorted to the dining hall for a formal commencement dinner to honor their great guest. It was one of the steamiest and hottest days of the year. “The house was stuffed with steaming humanity” in a place “so badly ventilated that many who did gain entrance regretted their temerity.”

The dignitaries sat in what one Portland Daily Press reporter coarsely described as “an undecorated, rude, open loft, about as cool, comfortable and well ventilated as a steam-box.” The writer then went as far as to describe the fare of the dinner itself as ” … a wretched abortion, entirely unworthy [of] the occasion,” which “only deserves condemnation.” The Brunswick Telegraph simply called the dinner “a disgrace.”

From the dining hall, Gen. Grant was taken back to Gen. Chamberlain’s home to rest and visit. By 7:30 p.m., Chamberlain (“the Lion of Little Round Top”) along with Howard (“The Christian General”) escorted Grant (“the Conqueror of the Rebellion”) to the First Parish Church for yet another event honoring their friend and boss.

The church was decorated with many American flags, colorful buntings and a large “65,” which hung over the pulpit. People clamored to witness the spectacle of the event feting the man who most credited with strategically ending the war.

Within the walls of the church, the spectators were packed in tightly, filling the organ loft, plugging the doorways and crowding the entry steps. Late-arriving crowds clamored around the outside of the church adding dramatically to the effect.

Speeches were offered by the Rev. Adams and many of the Bowdoin dignitaries, as well as Gens. Howard and Chamberlain. Yet, the honoree of the night, Gen. Grant, did not offer any oration at all. Grant was not a man to speechify, instead preferring to favor his fans with few words on such occasions. However, Grant did greet a throng of spectators, fans and dignitaries and “shook every hand” that was presented.

By 10:30 p.m., Gen. Grant and his entourage bid farewell to the Chamberlains and Gen. Howard and boarded a southbound train back to Portland. The next day, Grant would go on to make numerous stops at Bowdoinham, Richmond, Gardiner, Hallowell and Augusta. By the weekend, Grant had boarded another train and was on his way into New Hampshire.

Grant’s visit to the Midcoast of the Pine Tree State has become one of the most forgotten of Maine’s historical moments that we may now remember as one of the true and legendary of our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

