As graduation approaches, Mt. Ararat High School students look forward to furthering their education in many fields.

Around 185 seniors will graduate during a ceremony at noon on Sunday, June 9, at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. The graduation ceremony will move inside to the gymnasium in the event of rain.

According to Mt. Ararat Principal Chris Hoffman, a trio of seniors are graduating with valedictorian honors this year.

Valedictorian Rose Tuttle of Bowdoinham has achieved academic excellence honors in English, math, world religion, and physical science. She has also received accolades such as the Learning Commons Award, Leadership Award, and the Princeton Book Award—Tuttle plans on attending Columbia University for film and media studies with a minor in theater performance.

The second valedictorian is Topsham resident Benjamin Chonko, who enjoys playing many different sports and is the president of the Societe Honoraire de Francais.

Chonko’s academic achievements include the Presidential Award for King’s College, the National Society of Professional Surveyors National Trig-Star Competition Award, the Clarkson Leadership Award, and the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance Reach Award.

Advertisement

Chonko’s highlights included playing varsity sports and studying abroad through foreign language exchange programs. He plans to study mechanical engineering and French at King’s College in Pennsylvania.

The third valedictorian is Bowdoinham resident Sarah Gray, whose activities include cross country, indoor and outdoor track, and being a member of the Interact Club and the National Honors Society.

Gray’s academic honors include an Excellence in Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement U.S. History, and a Yale Book Award. She plans to attend Macalester College for International Studies in Minnesota.

Along with the three valedictorians, Mt. Ararat identified seven other top student:

Adelaide McKelvey is a Bowdoinham resident who achieved excellence in Social Studies II and Art in 2022. Her other academic achievements include the National Council of Teachers of English First Class Recipient, Excellence in Advanced Placement Human Geography and the Yale Book Award. McKelvey plans on attending Bowdoin College to pursue studies in the humanities and study abroad in France.

Topsham resident Grace Keleher achieved academic honors, including Excellence in pre-calculus, the Dartmouth Book Award, and Advanced Placement Scholar. She plans on attending Duke University to study biology and further her education in medical school.

Advertisement

Bowdoinham resident Audrey Marchildon received academic honors with the Wells College Book Award, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association High School National Academic Squad, and the NFHCA High School Scholars of Distinction. She plans to attend UCLA to major in communications and pursue a career in advertising.

Anya Kowalsky of Topsham was on the High Honor Roll and received excellence awards in life, liberal arts, lifelong reader and arts. She also won the Advanced Placement Scholar and Elmira College Key awards. Kowalsky plans to complete a gap year and pursue a medical illustration degree.

Kristina Elaine-Quimno Roscoe of Bowdoin received the high honor roll and plans to become a pediatric psychiatrist.

Topsham resident Kasey Bergeron received academic honors for physical education and math and plans to attend Endicott College for exercise science.

Finally, Danika Siatras of Harpswell received high honors for all four high school years and won the Williams College Book Award. She plans to attend the University of Maryland to study criminology.

The graduation will be live-streamed as the students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas and close the chapter on high school.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: