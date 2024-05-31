LOUISIANA – James “Clark” Mallard Jr., formerly of Bath passed away on Feb. 14, 2024. A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Maple Grove Extension, with Military Honors.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.