LOUISIANA – James “Clark” Mallard Jr., formerly of Bath passed away on Feb. 14, 2024. A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Maple Grove Extension, with Military Honors.

