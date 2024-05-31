TOPSHAM – James R. Von Benken died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1938 to Roger and Anna Von Benken. Jim was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT in Cambridge, Mass., and went on to earn a master’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston.

He was much loved by wife Sally, children, Ellen Marciel and Chris Von Benken, granddaughters, Lexi (Ryan McIlvaine) and Ariana (Xavier Karam} and great-granddaughter Penny Mcllvaine.

He worked as an electrical engineer for many years in the field of International Communications. After he retired, he became a Certified Financial Planner as well as an Enrolled Agent, helping folks-with their financial planning and tax preparation.

After living in Sudbury, Mass. for 40-plus years, Jim and Sally relocated to the Highland Green retirement community in Topsham, where Jim served on the Phase I Highland Green board, and continued with his financial planning business until he retired in 2017.

With easy access to the ocean, the appeal of the City of Portland, walks along quiet walkways and nature trails, and friendships found at All Saints Parish, Maine served Jim and his family well. Jim passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024.

A funeral service for Jim will be held at St. John’s Church, 39 Pleasant Street in Brunswick on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. Following that, at noon, there will be a gathering of Jim’s friends and relatives at Highland Green’s Community Center to further celebrate his life. Memories and condolences can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous