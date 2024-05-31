BATH – Linda Jane Perry Nunn of Bath, died after a brief illness on May 11, 2024 at the age of 85.

Linda was born in Manchester, Vt. on Aug. 1, 1938 to John Tuttle Perry and Marion Rapkin Perry. She spent her childhood in Vermont in a red farmhouse in the country. She particularly loved playing outside with her beloved collie dog and enjoying the surrounding nature, which inspired her life-long love of gardening and trees.

After Vermont, she lived with her family in France for several years, where she was an exceptional student at a Sacred Heart school, easily becoming proficient in French.

In 1958, she returned to America, where she began work in the French Department at Columbia University. This is where she met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Raymond Nunn, who was completing his PhD in French. The following year, they married and moved to Brunswick, where Bob would begin his teaching career at Bowdoin College, and where Linda would graduate Magna Cum Laude from Bowdoin in 1976 with a degree in History.

During this time, they raised four children, traveled frequently to France, and often visited their favorite places in Vermont, the Outer Banks, and South Carolina. They especially loved the Maine Coast, and particularly, sailing around Casco Bay in Bob’s wooden sailboat. Linda was a passionate gardener, having her own beautiful gardens as well as belonging to the Bath Garden Club.

After Bob’s retirement, they were both active in the Bath Friends of the Library, and were life-long avid readers of mysteries and classics. Above all, Linda and Bob loved being together, and Linda was also a loving mother and grandmother. Her later years after Bob’s death were spent in Assisted Living, where she continued her passion for reading and following current events.

Linda is survived by her four children, Laura Nunn, Elizabeth Nunn, Kate Mini, and Peter Nunn; her six grandchildren, Claire Chiboub, Maggie and Sam Nunn, Erik, Lucy, and Dylan Mini; and her sister, Marie-Colombe Perry, and her brother, Alain Perry.

Linda will be laid to rest next to her husband at The Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, on Tuesday June 4 at 1 p.m.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Linda’s online memorial.

