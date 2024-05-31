WISCASSET – Pegeen H. McConnell, 64, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024, at her residence.

She was born in Skowhegan, on Feb. 11, 1960, a daughter of Carlton and Beula (Farrand) Hebert. She grew up in Starks, and graduated from Madison High School and then graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with her elementary education teaching degree. On Dec. 28, 1982, she married Malcolm “Steve” McConnell and they resided in Wiscasset. She was employed as a kindergarten teacher in Georgetown, and then homeschooled her children while also helping run a Land Surveying Business with her husband.

Pegeen was an active member of the Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church, being involved in the children’s and women’s ministries.

She enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, gardening, sewing and especially spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and one brother, Kerry Hebert.

She is survived by her husband, Malcolm “Steve” McConnell of Wiscasset, her son, Lucas Malcolm McConnell of Ellsworth, her daughter, Jodianne Beth McConnell of Canon City, Colo., her brother, Errol Hebert and his wife SunJa of Portsmouth, N.H., two sisters, Vicki Stevens and her husband Alan of Starks and Shawna Kelly and her husband Hugh of Detroit, Maine, and Jennie Hebert, Wife of Kerry, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial flowers may be sent or contributions may be made to The Dean Snell cancer Foundation, 100 Campus Drive, Suite 108, Scarborough, ME 04074 or The Deacan’s Fund at the Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church, 15 Fellowship Drive, Woolwich, 04579.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous