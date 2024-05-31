CUMBERLAND CENTER – William “Bill” Carroll Perkins, 70, of Cumberland Center, passed away peacefully at home with his family on May 21, 2024. Son of Winnifred Hilton Perkins and Herbert Winfield Perkins, Bill was born on March 5, 1954, in Hartford, Connecticut, and spent his earliest years in Norwalk, Connecticut, until his family’s relocation to Yarmouth, in 1970, where he completed his last two years of high school. He attended Oberlin College from 1972 to 1976, where he met many of his closest and lifelong friends and found profound and meaningful connections through music, learning and nature. Bill went on to earn his law degree in 1979 from Washington University in St. Louis.

After law school, Bill worked in Washington, D.C., for Vista, a legal services organization serving those without the means to secure private representation. Bill was proud of his work serving the public and was recognized by judges and political bodies as an effective and fair advocate. After marrying, Bill moved back to Maine in 1986 and worked for the State of Maine Public Utility Commission until transitioning to a new career in IT in 1998. Bill was a lifelong learner; he enjoyed how rapidly the IT space was changing and adeptly tailored his skills to the changing landscape. For the past 20 years, Bill worked for Navigant/Guidehouse where he was an Associate Director of the Energy, Sustainability and Infrastructure Division.

Bill’s two children, Cody and Sean, were born in 1988 and 1990, and he was an attentive, loving father, intent on introducing his children to the wonders of the natural world and how to responsibly and joyfully have a positive impact on those around you. Bill’s stepchildren Barbara and Andrea benefited from his keen insights, guidance, and love and developed a deep connection with him.

Bill lived in Harpswell for many years, then Brunswick until 2015 when he moved to Cumberland Center. He and his wife Marcia found their dream home together and were joyfully married on June 25, 2016. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home, and for the past several years enjoyed traveling and exploring new places as well as numerous visits to family and friends.﻿

Bill was socially conscious and active in his community. Most recently, he advocated strongly for quiet zones at Cumberland railroad crossings, citing social equity, and was instrumental in persuading the Town Council to vote in favor. He had also been a member of the town and state Democratic committees.﻿

Bill’s life was rich with the love of his family and friends, and he leaves behind a legacy of kindness that ripples through all who knew him. Bill was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, and brother, always putting the needs of his family above his own, always choosing what was right over what was easy, and always taking the time to enjoy the best of what life has to offer. He enthusiastically shared his love of music (especially the Grateful Dead), animals, nature hikes, camping, and time near or on the water. He was a great storyteller and a great listener. He accepted those around him for who they were, supported them as they found their path in life, and encouraged them to walk it with confidence. His insight and kindness enriched and healed those around him in myriad ways. Bill was intelligent, thoughtful, and had a great sense of humor. He was consistently upbeat and ready for the next adventure. Life with Bill was extraordinary.﻿

Bill was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Marcia Andrews of Cumberland Center; daughter Cody M. P. Hopkins (spouse Sarah Hopkins) of Brunswick; son Sean M. Perkins (spouse Alexis Aurigemma) of Oakland, California; stepdaughters, Barbara Bartholomew and Andrea Bartholomew, both of Portland; sister Laurel Perkins of Arrowsic; grandchildren, Anna Hopkins and Henry Hopkins of Brunswick; and his yellow lab Lily. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, three brothers-in-law and their wives, and his “chosen family” of close friends.﻿

A special thank you and deep appreciation to Dr. Christine Lu Emerson, Sam Gagnon PA, Rehab Without Walls, Hospice of Southern Maine, The Dempsey Center, and his personal caregivers.﻿

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Cumberland Club, 116 High Street in Portland, Maine on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 12 p.m.

Please bring your “Bill stories” to share.

A lunch reception will follow the service.

“Never take more than you give – and take everything!”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, The Dempsey Center, Doctors Without Borders, Audubon Maine, the ASPCA.

