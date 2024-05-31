After just over a year of construction, supermarket chain Market Basket confirmed Friday that it would open its newest Maine store in Topsham on June 14.

The new location, at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road, is the chain’s third Maine store, the others being in Biddeford and Westbrook.

The 80,000-square-foot building will sell more than 50,000 items, and also features a butcher’s market, kitchen and cafe, including seating for people to eat at the store, according to a news release from the company.

Market Basket, which started out with a single store in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1917, now has 90 active locations.

“Market Basket is eager to join the greater Topsham community and we appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received to date,” said Arthur T. Demoulas, Market Basket’s CEO. “This is a great opportunity for Market Basket to provide additional shopping options to the community, in addition to approximately 300 new jobs for new and existing associates to build successful careers. It’s been wonderful to hear from community members about how eager they are for us to open our doors; we can’t wait to welcome them on June 14.”

