Bowdoin College has appointed Jim Hoppe the college’s next senior vice president and dean for student affairs. Hoppe, who will join the administration at the end of July, comes to Bowdoin from Emerson College in Boston, where he has served as vice president and dean of campus life since 2016. He previously served for 12 years in various roles at Macalester College in Minnesota, most recently as dean of students.

“Jim’s appointment is the result of a comprehensive national search,” President Safa Zaki said. “His impressive track record of advocating for students and providing resources in the areas of inclusion, community building and discourse, and his dedication to the field of student mental health and well-being align so well with our culture, values and mission, and I am delighted to welcome him to Bowdoin.”

In his new role, Hoppe will oversee advising, athletics, career planning, health and wellness, and student and residential life at Bowdoin. He will lead the college in this work at the helm of a 150-member team in the Division of Students Affairs. He will also serve as a member of the college’s senior leadership group.

As senior student affairs officer in his previous role, Hoppe advanced mental health and well-being and in the areas of equity, access and support for international students, among others.

His experience in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion includes participation in the NASPA Equity Leadership Academy and as team member of the Council of Independent Colleges Civility and Diversity in the Liberal Arts Project.

Hoppe earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science, magna cum laude, at the University of New Mexico, a master’s in higher education and student affairs at Indiana University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies at St. Louis University.

Hoppe succeeds Janet Lohmann, who is retiring after more than 20 years of service to Bowdoin, the last five as senior vice president and dean for student affairs.

