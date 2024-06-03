If a weatherman offered me the exact forecast we have had over this past weekend, I would take it every single day of this summer. For me, the weather change really has me thinking about planning summer adventures with my boys and even a few date nights with the wife, should the stars align.

A great resource for summer planning is our Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber’s Midcoast Calendar of Events. Essentially, our office reaches out to two dozen organizations in the region to get all of their community events from June 1 to Dec. 31 and we publish one giant community calendar. It helps people secure time off for what they don’t want to miss this season, points tourists in the right direction for fun and becomes a lifesaver for organizations looking to plan their own events but not wanting to conflict with other major events that are happening.

As has been true every year that we have attempted to create this piece, we never quite have it ready for June 1. Honestly, as much as we try, it’s just a lot to aggregate, and many well-meaning people are working with committees and such and may not have nailed down all of their event dates yet (especially for the autumn events). Typically though, by the second week of June, we usually have the document in good shape to distribute for summer, just in time for school to let out.

With that, I wanted to highlight some of the June events in our region to be sure you don’t miss them, beginning with the highlight of summer for many theater lovers:

MSMT opens with ‘South Pacific,’ June 5-6

The Maine State Music Theatre season opens this week with previews Wednesday and opening night this Thursday, June 6, with the beloved classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.” This show is a co-production with the Fulton Theatre and runs until June 22. The rest of the mainstage shows include “Funny Girl” June 26 through July 13, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical” running July 17 through Aug. 3 and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” running Aug. 7-24. For tickets, show information or questions, check out msmt.org or call the box office at (207) 725-8769. You can drop by the box office at Pickard Theater (1 Bath Road, Brunswick) once the season begins. The summer box office is open from 10 a.m. until the intermission of the evening show.

Chamber After Hours at Maine Maritime Museum, June 7

For the first time in my eight years at the chamber, we are doing a special Friday Chamber After Hours on June 7 at Maine Maritime Museum. Why the special date? Because we’re going to hit the water and take a cruise (well, the first 50 arrivals will at least).

These monthly open house networking events have been drawing regularly 60-80 attendees and some months over 100 people. It’s premier networking and, honestly, really fun. This Friday, the first 50 people in line will board the boat at 5:15 p.m. sharp and get to take a 45-minute cruise while the rest of the attendees will have no choice but to mingle with me on shore until those cruising return. The entire event will be happening down by the dock, with food and drink from a triumvirate of local purveyors: OystHERS, Maiz and Long Reach Kitchen & Catering. We will not reserve any seats on the boat — it is first come, first on, so plan accordingly. If you do want to RSVP to attend the After Hours, these events are open to all business leaders in the region, and we would love to see you there. Admission is simply to bring a business card for the door prizes. RSVPs do help us with head count, and you can register for free on the BBRC website (midcoastmaine.com).

Reunion weekend, June 7-9

Morse High School has one of the largest alumni associations in the state. Reunion weekend includes the Blue & White Golf Tournament on Friday, the reunion dinner on Saturday and graduation on Sunday. Welcome home your friends, watch out for heavier-than-normal traffic and have a fun weekend!

Centre Street Block Party, June 8

Centre Street in Bath will be blocked off from Cafe Crème down to Union + Co. as traffic will be blocked for the Centre Street Block Party from 3-9 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, a bounce house, beer garden, face painting, improv comedy and so much more. Check out unionandco.me for more details or just stop on by.

Brunswick Pride, June 8

Also on Saturday, Brunswick Pride is happening on the downtown mall with dozens of booths to celebrate. The celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride runs from noon to 5 p.m. with most events happening near the gazebo on the Brunswick Mall. In addition to the activities on Saturday, there is also a cycling event, Pride Ride, on Sunday. For more information, search out Brunswick Pride on Facebook.

2nd Friday Art Walks, June 14

The Brunswick Downtown Association has a monthly arts celebration between June and September on the second Friday of the month. Musicians, artists, improv groups and more take to the streets from 4-7 p.m. to celebrate the arts in all of its forms. It’s a great night for families and couples to walk the downtown streets, pop into a shop or two, and maybe grab a bite to eat while enjoying all downtown Brunswick has to offer. For more information, check out downtownbrunswick.com.

Playing for Laughs at The Theater Project, June 14

The Theater Project has a very talented improv troupe that performs monthly shows. If you want a taste of what they do, find them in front of The Abbey during second Friday. If you like what you see, swing by the theater at 8 p.m. for a brand-new show. Tickets are pay what you can or $10.

Congratulations to all of the graduates of the class of 2024! You did it!

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

