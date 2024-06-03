Turning jeans into life jackets: Harpswell students learn water survival

In doing so, they took part in a rite of passage that goes back decades, a treasured Harpswell tradition that could one day save their lives.

The Harpswell Water Safety Program has been an integral part of the community for more than 50 years. According to Mary Beth Rowe, the program’s current director, with so many livelihoods dependent on fishing, the townspeople want to make sure kids know how to swim.

The origin point of the program was Lowell’s Cove on Orr’s Island, where a group of parents volunteered their time to ensure local children could handle themselves in the water.

The program is still staffed by volunteers, although the instructors are now certified by the Red Cross, and classes now take place at the LeRoy Gleason Pool on the campus of Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Some instructors have been involved for more than 20 years.

“It’s definitely a long-standing commitment in the community for these people,” Rowe said.

Families pay a $20 fee to participate in the seven-week program, but the bulk of the program’s cost comes from fundraising. No children are turned away for inability to pay.

The program is able to tailor lessons for children with physical or cognitive challenges. Barbara Linnehan Smith taught swimming for 51 years, retiring after running an adapted aquatics program for Maine School Administrative District 75. Her experience teaching children with physical challenges how to swim is a boon to students like 5-year-old Aggie Perry, who was born with a spinal condition that requires the use of a wheelchair.

“Swimming is 90% arms anyway,” Linnehan Smith said, referencing Aggie’s upper-body strength. “The rest just comes really easily.”