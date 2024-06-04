Gleason Fine Art opens its 27th show Thursday, June 6, with plein-air painter Kevin Beers’ “On My Own.” The gallery will host a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, and the exhibit runs through July 9.

Leaving New York City for small-town Maine is a big decision for anyone, let alone for a former advertising director turned full-time artist. But Beers was chasing a dream to come as close as he could to the powerful realism practiced by his heroes and mentors, renowned painter and teacher Robert Henri and George Bellows, Edward Hopper and Rockwell Kent.

Maine, particularly Monhegan, that remote artists’ island, was a life-altering source of inspiration for Henri and his followers. Beers realized that he needed to experience the sharp, clear light, timeless villages and rocky coast of Maine full on and in all seasons. So nine years ago, the artist packed up his Brooklyn apartment and moved to Midcoast Maine. As a Mainer, Beers has taken full advantage of being able to explore the coast’s many nooks and crannies on his own schedule.

Along with the rest of the fine art community, Beers has weathered some ups and downs over the years. However, no challenge has been as unexpected and devastating emotionally as the autumn 2023 fires that ripped through the village of Port Clyde, destroying several buildings and many paintings, including a trove of Beers’ own work on view at the time. Beers has compared the feeling to that of losing a favorite pet or even a child.

With the show “On My Own,” the gallery seeks to honor Beers by offering a select group of what might be called “Kevin’s classics” for show and sale.

