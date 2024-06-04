A multinational, Celtic juggernaut rolls into the Midcoast to perform at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor. Gaelic Storm has been touring for 20 years and thousands of shows. The band graces the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14.

The band attributes its success to its “fanatic audience.”

“The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love our devotion to tradition and the rockers simply relish the passion we play with,” the band stated in a prepared release.

“The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them,” Patrick Murphy said.

Since Gaelic Storm’s first appearance at the Opera House in 2007, founding member Steve Twigger has been on stage, but due to a health issue, the talented Parker Hastings will be sitting in for Twigger on this tour.

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the U.S. and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world.

“You have to see us live. We are the true working man’s band,” said Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

The dedication to live shows dates back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film “Titanic” (where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class”). This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Advance discounted tickets are $35 and on sale directly through the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Tickets are also available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Regular tickets are $40. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The upstairs bar will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders.

