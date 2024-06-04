I have two grandchildren graduating from high school this weekend and have been thinking about preparing a couple of appetizers for the upcoming celebrations. Because I’ll also have relatives from away in town, I want to keep things simple so I can spend as much time with them as I can. My goal is to do it all and truly enjoy every minute without becoming overtired.

Both these recipes are easy and budget-friendly yet add a bit of style to the festivities while incorporating veggies and fresh herbs. I hope you’ll try them this summer. Surely, your guests will appreciate discovering these tidbits amidst the baskets of chips and crackers and bowls of dip that are cookout staples.

Dare to be different by supplying your party guests with these spanakopita cookies, gorgeous little bites that boast plenty of popping flavors. If you chop the veggies fine enough, the younger set may not even notice the presence of “green things” mingled with the cheese.

Another bonus is that these appetizers can be made ahead and frozen while they await their party debut. Just warm them in a 300-degree oven before serving.

The flatbread, laden with asparagus and goat cheese, can be assembled in advance to pop in the oven or on the grill as needed. Choice the herbs you like best — my favorite is fresh oregano or thyme straight from the garden. You can also just purchase herbal goat cheese.

Prosciutto or very thin deli ham is a lovely addition — I often make some flatbreads with the meat and some without. The asparagus and cheese combo is also delicious as a pizza topping, on puff pastry or just piled on sourdough toast.

Jarred artichokes can be substituted for the asparagus. Just drain them well and pat dry. Omit the hot honey and add a pinch of red pepper flakes instead. Don’t have these ingredients on hand? Try a delicate swirl of balsamic glaze instead.

If you feel the urge to make a batch of each of these apps and pair them with a salad or homemade soup for dinner one night, go for it. Add some special olive oil for dipping, a crisp white wine, and you will be all set!

Spanakopita cookies

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

• 4 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter

• 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 1/2 cups julienned baby spinach

• 1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped scallions

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella

• 1 cup flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg, oil and yogurt until smooth. Add in the spinach, dill, scallions, salt and pepper, feta, and mozzarella. Mix to combine.

Sift in the dry ingredients and mix to combine. The mixture will look quite dry but keep mixing to incorporate all the ingredients, using your hands if necessary. Form 2-inch balls and press down slightly with the bottom of a drinking glass. Bake until golden, about 17-20 minutes. Yield: 1 dozen cookies

Asparagus and goat cheese flatbread

• 1 rectangular flatbread

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 4 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

• 1 cup mozzarella cheese

• 1/2 pound thin asparagus spears, trimmed

• 1/4 pound prosciutto, cut into thin strips (optional)

• Fresh herbs of your choice, chopped

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

• Flaky sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

• Hot honey for garnish

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spread olive oil over flatbread then spread the goat cheese over the flatbread.

Place asparagus spears (and prosciutto, if using) on top of goat cheese. Sprinkle with herbs and mozzarella cheese then bake for 15 minutes.

Remove flatbread from the oven. Top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and a drizzle of hot honey. Allow to cool until cheese is set then slice into triangles with a pizza wheel or sharp knife. Yield: 6 wedges

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

