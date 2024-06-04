BRUNSWICK – Olcott “Tubba” Toothaker, 78, formerly of Harpswell, passed away at home on May 28, 2024.

﻿Tubba was born in Maine to Lucile Grover and Stanley Toothaker on Sept. 15, 1945, graduated from Brunswick High School, and married Linda Bernier at age 24 on Sept. 27, 1969.

﻿He spent the last few years living in Brunswick, but lived most of his life in Harpswell, where he’s known for scallop diving and harvesting sea moss with Linda throughout the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. He also spent many long years working as a security guard at the Pejepscot Paper Mill and a fireguard at Bath Iron Works.

﻿Tubba was a prankster and a storyteller and always tried to live his life in laughter. Everyone around him has a tale or ten of his antics. He was also a handy guy—back in Harpswell, he was always building and repairing things in his shop, and in Brunswick, he was known as a friendly neighbor who would lend a hand.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda, his sisters Laverne Vayo and Peggy Curtis, and his brothers, Billy, Earl, Rudy, and Fred.

﻿He is survived by his sons, Adam and Jason, his daughters-in-law, Joanna and Sanja; his granddaughters, Zandalee and Sareena; his sister, Tonya; as well as many of Linda’s family members, all of whom he loved.

﻿Rest peacefully.

﻿Services will be observed privately by family.

