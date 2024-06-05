Westbrook’s $21 million free downtown parking garage, after lengthy delays, opened last week before Together Days.

The city will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. “I’m so thrilled,” Mayor David Morse said.

The parking garage entrance is on Vertical Way, a short street linking Mechanic Street with William Clarke Drive, and the garage is adjacent to the Vertical Harvest building.

The garage features 407 spaces and is open around the clock, seven days a week. It has interior lighting and security.

Morse stood on the roof of the garage to view the fireworks during the event, he said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “It was a fantastic view,” he said.

City signs months ago said the garage was to open soon, but availability of electrical components caused a delay, according to the city. A target opening date was first set for the end of 2023.

Morse lauded the efforts to open the garage in time for Together Days. “It was a tremendous effort getting final details squared away,” he said.

Rules are posted in the facility, including that vehicles must be registered, inspected, insured and operable; and vehicles may be left in the garage for no more than three consecutive days without an extended parking pass from the attendant.

Vehicles must not occupy more than one parking space, no overnight parking of commercial fleet vehicles (three or more from one company) is allowed, and camping, loitering, sleeping and littering are prohibited.

Hazardous materials, including bottled gas in or around vehicles, are banned.

Vehicles not allowed in the garage include RVs, campers, trailers, motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards, roller skates/blades, hover boards, motorized scooters, go-karts, mini bikes and Segways.

