Morse High School’s Class of 2024 is looking forward to graduation after a high school experience abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morse High School will graduate 167 seniors during a June 9 ceremony at the McMann Field in Bath. In the case of inclement weather, the graduation will move inside the Morse gymnasium.

“I think what makes our class unique is we go all in for every event that [Morse] offers,” said Sebastian Lafer, class president. “We get everyone onboard [and] make sure that the news is out there and everyone has a say.”

One of the most memorable moments from this year was the talent show at the MoHiBa Mystery with a huge turnout from the community, Lafer said. MoHiBa is an annual tradition where students get together for skits, music and dance acts. Lafer said he and his classmates will miss the sense of community at Morse High School, with everyone getting to know each other thanks to the smaller class sizes.

During the first two years of high school, the class of 2024 was separated due to COVID-19 lockdowns that made it hard to make connections, but the graduating seniors made the most of their time together once the lockdowns were lifted for their final two years, Lafer said.

Lafer will attend Ithaca College in upstate New York to study writing for film and television, with one of his favorite genres being comedy.

Bath resident Grace Tetreault is this year’s valedictorian and an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. She received the Maine Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, an Advanced Placement capstone diploma and a Maine Career Exploration Badge.

Tetreault is a member of the National Honor Society, the School Community Liaison Council and the Women’s Empowerment Club. She was also a Geiger Museum learning intern at the Maine Maritime Museum and earned a first-place award for her nonfiction writing in a competition through Patten Free Library.

Tetreault plans to take a gap year after graduation and expects to pursue a post secondary degree in theology or history.

Georgetown resident Chase Roth-Wells is this year’s salutatorian. Roth-Wells is an AP scholar and has earned outstanding achievement awards in science, world languages, English, fine arts and mathematics. He was awarded the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Award.

Roth-Wells plans to attend Lehigh University in the fall and got accepted into the Integrated Degree in Engineering Arts and Sciences program. He will likely pursue mechanical engineering and product design as his concentrations.

Morse High School also has three Honor Essayists: Arrowsic resident Noah D’Souza, Woolwich resident Sarah Ouellette and Georgetown resident Thomas MacMahan.

