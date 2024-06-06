A new tablet can cost anywhere from $150–$2,000. With that wide range of prices, it’s natural to wonder what the differences are among the tablets. If you are in the market for a new tablet and are beginning your research, here are several factors to consider.

1. What will be the main uses for your tablet? If it will be mainly a digital reader, then you might want to consider having a screen that you can easily read in the sun. Or if you are a gamer, you probably want a device that provides sharp graphics. Perhaps you do a lot of writing. If typing on the screen keyboard is not your favorite thing to do, might you consider a tablet that is compatible with an external keyboard? Features such as the ones mentioned are not universal, so it is important to set your criteria for your device before you tap the buy button.

2. How much digital storage do you need? Music, videos, pictures, podcasts and multiple apps take up lots of space. Some items you can move to a cloud storage site and others you can’t. More storage means a higher price. However, picking a tablet with the largest amount of storage that fits your budget is often a wise choice.

3. Do you want cellular connectivity? In other words, do you want to be able to take and make phone calls if you are away from your phone? For example, I can answer calls and make them on my iPad if my iPhone is in the house with me. The devices use my home Wi-Fi to connect. However, if I am in the car where there is no Wi-Fi, I cannot use my iPad to receive calls. There are tablet models that allow you to connect to a cellular network by themselves. Needless to say, they are more expensive.

4. Is it important to you that your tablet is compatible with your other digital devices through a cloud program? I happen to have all Apple products, so any pictures I take with my iPhone will automatically appear in my Photos app on both my tablet and computer. I also can access documents, spreadsheets and other files on any of my devices by using iCloud. If that feature is important to you, then you need to research which devices will provide the same options.

5. Do you envision using your tablet’s camera to take pictures? All devices do not have the same camera. Once again, the cost comes into the equation. The better the camera, the more money you will spend. Also, do you want to edit your photos on your tablet? Research what editing apps are available on your device or online.

Advertisement

6. Do you want a high-resolution display so that colors are vibrant and images are sharp and crisp? Certainly, if you are doing a lot of photo editing, a high-resolution display is preferable. Streaming videos, gaming and creating art on your tablet also require the best display resolution you can afford.

7. Is using your current tablet sometimes frustrating because of vision or dexterity issues? Many tablets offer accessibility features such as dictation, spoken content, shortcuts to eliminate tapping, audio descriptions and regulating hearing devices. Taking time to visit a store with tablets on display that you can try out will help you decide whether accessibility features are a priority.

8. What size device do you want? They come in all different shapes. Do you want to be able to slip it into a purse? If you are viewing videos, how large would you like the screen to be? Again, a visit to a store with various tablets on display will help you make this decision.

9. Is online help easily available? Perhaps you would like to learn more about a specific tablet feature or how to use an app. Or, sometimes things don’t work one day like they did the day before. Most issues can be solved easily with an online search. Take a few minutes and do a search related to the device you are thinking of buying. Of course, if you have an iPad you can check in with BoomerTECH Adventures at boomertechadventures.com.

Digital tablets are fabulous devices that allow you to access your digital life wherever you are without dragging along a computer. You just want to make sure yours has the features that are important to you.

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses, articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: