Brunswick High School senior Jonas McGrath is off to Dartmouth this fall to pursue a degree in Environmental Studies, an education that he hopes will equip him to combat the rough state of the earth’s climate.
“I [have] really liked science ever since 10th grade biology with Mr. McCullough,” he said. Since then, McGrath said that experiences at BHS have shaped his decision to pursue a career in the field. An extended learning opportunity that studied the invasive green crabs in Brunswick, for instance, helped introduce him to marine biology.
Ahead of college, McGrath has accomplished much in his high school career. Though not valedictorian or salutatorian, McGrath is near the top of his class and has been featured on the High Honor Roll every quarter since he started at BHS, the school said.
As National Honor and Spanish Honor society member, McGrath has balanced academics and extracurriculars with ease. He has volunteered at Curtis Memorial Library since the sixth grade, played sports such as Lacrosse and Unified Basketball, participated in clubs and worked a job outside of school.
Though McGrath said he will miss the support system that BHS provided, he is looking forward to starting orientation this fall at Dartmouth and eventually finding a mentor in his field.
