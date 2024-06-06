Brunswick residents are set to vote June 11 on a $54.6 million school budget that the Town Council approved last month, bringing the Brunswick budget season to a close.

The school budget was part of a $97.5 million 2025 municipal budget the council adopted mid-May, and marks a $1.6 million increase compared to last year’s school funding. The new budget accounts for the majority of the 2.4% of the tax rate increase to compensate for the new spending.

To avoid making cuts to the school budget and a high tax rate hike, the town pulled additional funding from elsewhere, which included renegotiating its contract with Bowdoin College for office spaces on the third floor of Town Hall. The school paid $1,200 a year for the space for 10 years. Now it will pay over $190,000, which Interim Town Manager Julia Henze said is closer to market rate.

Also on the municipal ballot is a question to approve funding methods for a $643,821 project to renovate and replace a bridge and nearby stairs on the outside of the Region 10 Technical High School.

Funding for the renovation has already be approved in the form of a loan through Maine Department of Education’s School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) program, an initiative to help schools maintain healthy and safe learning environments. The SRRF plans to forgive nearly $290,000 of the loan, while Region 10 will repay the remaining funds at zero interest over the course of 10 years.

At next Tuesday’s election, residents can also cast votes for primary elections in state Legislature, U.S. Senate and the Cumberland County Register of Probate.

One particular race of note is the challenge for Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree, the U.S. representative for Maine District 1, which covers much of the Midcoast. Two Republicans — Andrew Piantidosi who hails from Cape Elizabeth and Ronald C. Russel of Kennebunkport — are vying to face off against Pingree at the general election.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: