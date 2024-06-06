Wilbur’s Woods, an affordable-housing project planned for McKeen Street, is set to proceed after Brunswick’s Zoning Board of Appeals struck down an appeal against the proposal Thursday night.

The Zoning Board voted unanimously to accept the Planning Board’s finding that the apartment designs were architecturally compatible with the neighborhood. The compatibility approval made back in May was part of a process to address one of 13 arguments outlined in an appeal by neighbors opposed to the project.

In April the Zoning Board struck down all arguments except one — that the apartment building was too large and would “dwarf neighbors” — which is sent back to the Planning Board for review. GreenMars, the developer of the project, submitted at new design showing a shorter, 2 1/2-story building that the Planning Board, after some debate, approved.

Chris Teel, a Brunswick resident who filed the appeal on behalf of those neighboring the development site, asserts that the Planning Board made a mistake — a sentiment echoed by many residents who attended the public hearing.

“This is not [about] affordable housing,” Teel said at the hearing. “This is about a massive, three-story structure in the middle of a neighborhood.”

Teel argued in the final hearing that in the May meeting, the Planning Board “failed” to have dialogue and that the renderings provided by GreenMars were false and misleading. He also argued in his final statement that the board members brought up the need for affordable housing as a reason to approve the design, which he said was off-topic.

“I know it’s not the outcome you were hoping for,” Chair Nicholas Livesay said after the vote. The results that struck down the final argument drew boos from the audience, many of whom were appellants in the case.

GreenMars applauded the decision and said that it in a month and a half it will start working to put phase one of the project, which entails below-market rate, Scandinavian-style condominiums, in motion.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: