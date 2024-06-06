You can’t gloat or groan about the Trump guilty verdict.

It was a bad day for America.

His critics seem to glory in highlighting his felony conviction as the first for a U.S. president. His allies strive to dismiss the entire trial as being nothing more than pure politics. The pundits run wild with speculation about the election effect of the Trump conviction.

The pundits ought to take a deep breath and a step back. They focus too much on speculating about immediate effects and provide little perspective.

Both sides may be right about Trump and the pundits may provide some wisdom, but what of the effect of the trial on the country and how it will affect our sense of American exceptionalism or the world’s sense of us?

Maine’s congressional delegation shows the split between partisanship and patriotism.

Advertisement

Republican Sen. Susan Collins doesn’t like Trump but remains a partisan politician. She loyally reverted to GOP form to condemn the politics leading to the trial. Maybe she was announcing her next re-election bid and wanted to discourage a future primary challenge from a hard-right opponent.

Middle-of-the-road Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who served in the military, focuses on praising the functioning of the American judicial process. That’s safe ground and ought to be the bipartisan truth. Also, it’s patriotic.

The problem is not the substance of the case. Trump was guilty. How do I know? Because the jury, 12 randomly selected citizens, said he is. We have never devised a better way of determining the facts in a criminal case. Given all the evidence and a reasonable judgment of it, he is guilty.

Of course, you can disagree. That’s a right everyone has. In the end, it’s likely that anyone who either gloats or groans is influenced by their own political views. It is difficult to say that a partisan conclusion is better than the work of a jury, whatever their personal prejudices, trying patriotically to follow the careful and complete instructions given them by the judge.

The problem is that the case was even brought. While the guilty verdict may seem to justify the decision of the Manhattan District Attorney to start the process, it obscures the question of whether it was in the best interest of the United States to try a former president for this kind of felony, even given its political overtones.

Trump is correct. Guilty or not, this case was politically motivated. That’s because everything in public life is politically motivated. For example, Trump brags that he intentionally appointed justices to the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade. Those appointments surely were politically motivated.

Advertisement

The former president claims that President Biden is behind the cases that have been brought against him. Obviously, Biden does not control county DAs. To the extent that Trump’s claim is true in the federal cases, it turns out he has a friend in the White House.

Merrick Garland, Biden’s Attorney General, seems to think he is still a federal judge. Going slowly to avoid any impression that his president had primed him to get Trump, he handed Trump, the candidate, what amounts to a free pass in an election year. It is difficult to believe that Trump would have done the same if the situation were reversed.

Garland’s delay in starting the federal trials gave Trump a good chance of avoiding any major negative decision during the campaign. And that break has nothing to do with pardoning himself. Garland’s hand-picked prosecutor managed to ensure that he would get Trump’s lackey on the Florida bench in the documents case that should have been a quick win.

Trump’s “America First” policy launched the U.S. on the path to international irrelevance. If he’s elected, leaders in friendly countries might worry the American world role will further weaken. Then there’s the worldwide embarrassment of House Speaker Mike Johnson and actor Robert de Niro standing in the street outside the courthouse, campaigning for or against Trump.

Threats aimed at jurors, requiring their anonymity and police protection, are worse than embarrassing.

Collins and other Trump cheerleaders undermine respect for the judicial system when they join his ceaseless complaining. Trump and the GOP say the real decision on his guilt will be made by his political appeal to voters in November. The problem is that if he loses, he’ll claim electoral fraud and not admit guilt.

Certainly, voters can decide whether voting for a convicted felon matters and for many, it won’t. But votes cannot overturn or affirm a court decision. Meanwhile, stand by for endless appeals, mainly designed to confuse or delay a final result.

What matters more than the 2024 election is preserving the American system of government from partisan sabotage. Attacking orderly justice to score short-term political points doesn’t help.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: