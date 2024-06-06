Get outside for the third annual Paddle for a Purpose Saturday, June 8, to benefit Hearty Roots, a Maine nonprofit dedicated to creating children’s programs that foster connection, adventure and life-skill experiences.

The paddle on the Damariscotta River starts at Glidden Point Oyster Farm in Edgecomb and finishes at the Shuck Station in Newcastle, where a private party will be complete with live music from Primo Cuban and an auction. Paddlers are encouraged to create teams, wear costumes, decorate their watercraft and make their way upriver at their own speed.

Tickets are $100 for adults and $35 for kids aged 12 and older, and offer a comprehensive package, including a shuttle service from town to Glidden Point Oyster Farms, a morning snack and coffee, a Paddle for a Purpose cup as a memento, one drink ticket, entrance to the party, and a base donation to Hearty Roots. Tickets to the party only are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and over. Kids under 12 are free.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit heartyroots.org/paddle-for-a-purpose.

