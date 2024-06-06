Topsham police have determined no criminal charges will be filed against the organizer or anyone involved in the crash that injured several people at a Topsham monster truck event last Saturday.

Gregory Winchenbach, of Jefferson, was the driver of the monster truck The Crustacean at the time of the accident. His truck took a jump on the track, striking a power line hanging over the track, tearing down two utility poles. The poles and lines came down on several spectators, some of whom were injured, but not seriously, according to police.

Though there will be no criminal charges, the spectators could file a civil suit against the company or the fairgrounds.

Neither Renegade Monster Truck Tour owner Zane Rettew nor organizers at the Topsham Fairgrounds have responded to repeated requests for comment since the incident.

Renegade Monster Truck Tour is currently being sued in an unrelated case in Indiana, with a plaintiff claiming they suffered serious injuries when a T-shirt fired from a T-shirt cannon struck them, according to a report from WMTW. Renegade Monster Truck Tour denies the allegations.

