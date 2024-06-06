Just over a week ahead of their last day of school, St. John’s Catholic School students on Wednesday tackled their yearly tradition of forming a giving chain from the school on Pleasant Street to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program on Tenney Way in Brunswick.

MCHPP, an organization that works to ensure locals have access to healthy food, opened early on June 5 to accept 620 pounds of food donations collected by students. The 20-plus-year tradition kicked off at 8 a.m. as a buzzing line of 144 uniformed children led by teachers marched down the street, nonperishable food items including dried pasta and canned goods in hand.

Laurie Zinni, the third grade teacher who led the students over to MCHPP, said that this year’s donation effort was part of the third grade students’ service project. All St. John’s students — ranging from pre-K to eighth grade — participate in the giving chain, she said.

“Helping those in need is one of the things we teach these kids,” Zinni said.

Dean of Students Romolo Marcoccio, who is in his third year at the school, said the tradition is loved by many students and is one of his favorite events of the year.

“Kindness doesn’t cost anything,” Marcoccio said. “This is the way to show it.”

Advertisement

Parents also volunteered for the event. One parent, Tucker Cianchette, loaned his pickup truck to the effort and was tasked with unloading food for the chain with his son, who is a sixth grader at the school.

Amie Marzen, another volunteer parent, said the goal was for students to give something they would want to eat as well, so many of them picked out their favorite foods.

“You don’t want to just clean out the cabinet,” she said. She said her child picked a large tub of peanut butter to donate.

“This has been such a fabulous longstanding tradition,” said Hannah Chatalbash of the MCHPP, adding that it is likely the most creative and cutest way to get food donations. Events like this one, she said, help offset costs of providing food to the Midcoast. “It’s such a sweet symbol of community coming together.”

The donation comes as the program experiences significant participation increases, Chatalbash said. In just the first quarter of 2024, program use was up 50%, a stark change compared to the typical incremental increases the program sees that range from 5%-20%, she said.

“Participation in our program has been really high,” Chatalbash said, describing the recent rates as “shocking.” She said that it shows a clear need for food assistance, especially given the impact of inflation, low wages and other economic challenges. “People come here to offset their household budget.”

The MCHPP does not have a residency requirement, Chatalbash said, meaning anyone can use their services if they are facing food insecurity. A majority of those seeking help come from the Midcoast region, though Chatalbash said about 10% come from regions as far as north of Augusta.

Unless things change economically, she said, the program is projected to continue growing as food insecurity grows.

Those seeking food assistance or looking to get involved in the program can visit mchpp.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: