Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and a beverage. $10, $5 under 12.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, June 12, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, June 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, June 15, seatings at 4:30, 5:15 and 6 p.m., United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls, homemade dessert and coffee or punch. $12, $8 children.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, June 15, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

