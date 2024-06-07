BRUNSWICK – Annette “Peggy” W. Philippon, 85, died Sunday June 2, 2024.

Peggy was born in Brunswick on March 30, 1939, the second of five children in her family. She developed a strong work ethic as a teenager taking advantage of job opportunities such as bean picking in the summer and later working at Morton’s News Stand and a local auto repair shop. Taking business courses at Brunswick High School (class of 1957), she fine-tuned secretarial skills such as typing, shorthand, and bookkeeping and began working for SAGE at the Topsham Air Force Base. In the mid-1960s she joined BIW as a secretary assisting executives and developed a fine reputation as an administrative professional, her organization and attention to detail shining through.

Peggy married Ben in 1970 and bought a home in Topsham. Shortly after, she devoted herself full-time to motherhood for about 10 years. As a family, Peggy, Ben, and their daughter

Katie enjoyed time together boating on the Kennebec and traveling by car to warmer regions in the mid-Atlantic and the South, visiting family along the way. Peggy led her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop for several years, sharing a love of scouting she had since her childhood. She even went camping with the girls (one time)!

Peggy returned to the workforce full-time in the early 1980s as a secretary at BIW, her excellent reputation preceding her. She and her husband were pleased to send their daughter to college, a first for the family.

Peggy would have done well in the fashion industry. Her sense of style and love of clothes was apparent upon meeting her. Her idea of fun was a trip to Macy’s and before Macy’s it was Porteous, Mitchell & Braun and Jordan Marsh. She was also known for wearing high heels and was actually able to walk in them!

Peggy loved chocolate and was an excellent baker, known for delicious brownies with walnuts, whoopie pies, and cake.

As empty-nesters, Peggy and her husband began to travel and enjoyed Alaska, Hawaii, and the Grand Canyon. Branson, Missouri was also a favorite destination with its country music dinner theaters.

At the time of retirement, Peggy and her husband were thrilled with the birth of their grandson, Jacob. At the same time, they were burdened with Ben’s diagnosis of Alzheimers. Peggy cared for her husband at home for five years until his condition required institutional care until his death in 2018.

Despite this unforeseen life event, Peggy found joy in her friendships, especially with her gentleman friend, Bob Koenig, who she met in the local bowling league. They dined together frequently and traveled in state with his antique car club. Other adventures together included cruises on the Rhine and Mississippi Rivers, and trips to Key Largo and the Washington D.C. area.

A diagnosis of dementia in 2019 began a new journey for Peggy and family as her independence and self-sufficiency could not keep up with the ensuing cognitive changes. An accident in 2020 resulted in her move to The Garden, a memory care center, where she began to receive the care she needed. Peggy was a shining light at The Garden, participating in most activities and encouraging others to do the same. Fortunately, dementia did not stop her smile and warm reception, friendly teasing, and frequent song bursts.

She was predeceased by her husband Bertrand R. “Ben” Philippon; her mother, Janet Clark Derocher, father, Everett Wilson, stepfather, Alphonse Derocher; and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson Miller.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie and her husband Jim Burak and a grandson Jacob Burak of Topsham. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jean Wilson Campbell (Manchester, Md.), and brothers Alphonse Derocher (Middletown, Md.) and Leon Derocher (Sarasota, Fla.). Peggy was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to sisters- and brothers-in law.

The family wishes to especially thank the caring staff of The Garden and Chans Hospice. Their generous assistance enabled Peggy to maintain her dignity and live a full life despite her condition.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday June 13 at the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. A service will follow at 6 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous