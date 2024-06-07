A distinguished, dapper senior gentleman, Theodore is an 11-year-old domestic medium haired cat. Theodore is FIV+, but he doesn’t let it slow him down too much! He loves to be brushed, likes to come snuggle next to his people and nap on comfy beds. He’s looking for a quiet retirement home that doesn’t mind that he’s older and will need more trips to the vet than a younger cat and will love him for the gentle soul he is in his later stage of life. Please come meet Theodore at the Brunswick campus and see why he’s such a staff favorite! Courtesy of Midcoast Humane
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.