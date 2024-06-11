Brunswick residents overwhelmingly backed a $54.6 million spending plan for the Brunswick schools at the polls on Tuesday, according to unofficial municipal election results.

The school budget, which marked a $1.6 million increase from the current budget, received over 1,800 votes in favor of approval on election day, nearly a month after Town Council adopted the budget. Just over 700 residents voted against the budget.

Residents from Brunswick and other nearby towns also had the chance to vote on approving financing for bridge project at Region 10 Technical High School. Nearly 2,300 residents backed the funding plan, with just over 244 Midcoast residents voting against the measure.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: