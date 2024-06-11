Lined with a vast array of blooming vegetation — including pink lady’s slipper orchids and rhododendrons — the winding paths of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The Gardens’ visitors doubled in 2021 after the installation of Danish artist Thomas Dambo’s famous troll sculptures, known as Guardians of the Seeds, who represent the importance of land stewardship. Since then, the gardens has maintained a steady flow of about 300,000 people each year, much in thanks to a continued rotation of art, striking blooms and, most importantly, inclusive practices.

In an era where “third places” — spaces outside of home and work — are quickly dwindling, skyrocketing prices and and other barriers further slash opportunities to unwind and find community. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens organizers say they want to do whatever it takes to help get people through the gates.

One initiative to increase access to locals in particular, Maine Days, kicked off the summer the first weekend of June. Tory Paxson, who works at the Gardens, said the annual event is a way for locals to experience the blooms for free before it becomes “tourist central.” Tickets, which must be reserved in advance and are limited, sell out every year, she said.

“It’s been an event as long as I can remember,” Paxson said. “[It’s a] longstanding tradition.”

This event is just one of a handful of pocket-friendly access points to the Gardens, Paxson said. Kids can get in free on Family Fun Days from July to August, and the organization also offer free access to certain groups, such as members of the Wabanaki tribes, certain library card holders and residents of Boothbay and Lincoln County.

For those with disabilities, wheelchairs are free to borrow for visitors, and those looking for a more motorized version can rent scooters, similar to the ones with baskets that are found in grocery stores, for just $12 for non-members, according to the the Gardens website. Accessible cart tours, which entail riding around in an electric golf cart with a trained docent for one hour, are also offered at $15 a tour from May through October.

“Accessibility is a huge goal for us — whether it’s financial accessibility or physical access,” said Woolwich resident and Gardens spokesperson Katie Hey.

What to look forward to this summer

With a wide variety of ways to access the Gardens, the ever-changing landscape is set to offer all walks of life a summer full of colorful blooms that will peak at the end of this month, unique landscaping and events.

This year, the Gardens is doubling down on conservation and ecological landscaping. What this means, Hey said, is that the Gardens will fall away from the stereotype of the hyper-curated botanical garden.

“We’re not cutting back our grasses as much, we’re not deadheading right away,” Hey said, referring to the practice of removing fading flowers from plants to promote more blooms.

In line with its ecological landscape goals and efforts to maintain inclusivity, the organization will also host a free symposium on July 20 called “Deconstructing the Boundaries: The Land Fights Back,” hosted in partnership with Portland-based Indigo Arts Alliance. The symposium centers Black, Brown and Indigenous voices and delves into land stewardship in the region and across the globe. The event coincides with new, permanent art installations that highlight Indigenous culture.

In addition to stewardship, the Gardens will offer a variety of youth programs ranging from its Caterpillar Lab, where it rears and educates visitors on caterpillars, to “Chewonki in the Gardens,” a series of nature classes on animals hosted by Wiscasset-based school and summer camp, Chewonki.

Adult programs will be offered throughout the summer, equipping aspiring botanists with skills including plant identification, turning garden plants into house plants and vertical gardening. Art exhibits will also be on display throughout the summer, including a mushroom exhibit on the newly renovated café in the center of the campus, which features a permanent collection of ceramic mushrooms by the late Maria Maravigna, a Massachusetts-based ceramicist.

But for those just attending for the simplicity of flowers, its best to visit the Garden at the end of this month and in early July. The blooms, Hey said, will reach their peak during this period.

“There’s always something new to see,” Hey said. “You’re going to unlock something exciting.”

To plan or book a visit at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, visit mainegardens.org.

