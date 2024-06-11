MERRIMACK, N.H. – Thomas Michael Fritschy, affectionately known as “Tom” or “Uncle Mike”, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on May 30, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born on Aug. 20, 1953, in Lawrence, Mass., Tom led a life dedicated to service, family, and friendship.

Tom was a proud 30-year Navy veteran, retiring with honor and distinction. His commitment to the Navy extended beyond his service years, as he continued to work with “The big boats” as a pre-commission inspector and training lead. Tom’s expertise and leadership were widely respected, and his contributions were invaluable.

Tom’s joy in life was found in the company of his beloved nieces and nephews, and he cherished every moment spent with his many close friends and coworkers in Maine. His hobbies reflected his diverse interests and passions: wood carving, riding his Harley, playing golf, running marathons, and enjoying the serene beauty of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Selfless and dedicated, Tom was a constant source of support and guidance, especially in his final days. He served as an advisor to his niece and nephew in their new business venture, proving once again that he was an invaluable asset and could be counted on for anything.

Tom’s legacy is one of generosity, strength, and unwavering loyalty. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rest in Peace, Tom. Fair winds and following seas.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at O’Hara’s on the Green Pub & Restaurant, 114 Village Dr., Highland Green Golf Club, Topsham, Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association in his memory.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous