TOPSHAM – Priscilla Jane Laffely Laganiere passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on June 5, 2024.

Priscilla was the daughter of Emile Laffely and Jeannette Levesque Laffely and was born on Nov. 17, 1930.

She graduated from Morse High School of Bath Maine, in 1949. While still in high school, she was crowned Miss Topsham in 1948, which she was always very proud of. She went on to marry Roland B. Laganiere in January 1951, at St. John’s Church in Brunswick. They devoted many years of service to St. John’s, including the 30 they ran Roland’s Grill at the yearly Bizarre, alongside family and friends. They also owned and operated the Topsham Dairy Queen for 17 years. Even had the privilege of serving President Lyndon B. Johnson when he stopped for an ice cream in 1966.

Priscilla also had a side business of her own, in which she was a beauty consultant for Fashion Two Twenty up until her passing. Over the years with the company, she earned several trips, merchandise and even five cars. Priscilla and Roland had four daughters together: Jane Marie Jasper, (wife of Gary Jasper) Lori Ann Trufant, (wife of Erland Trufant) Suzan Kaye, and Carol Lynn Sheen. Priscilla was lucky enough to find love twice in her life. Some years after the passing of her husband Roland, Priscilla met Avon Libby. They spent 18 wonderful years together sharing love and companionship.

Priscilla was a charismatic, outspoken, intelligent and kindhearted woman who adored her friends and family very much. She was also a survivor, fighting breast Cancer twice. Priscilla was active in many social events and clubs. Two of the most prominent being a member of the Topsham Grange for over 75 years, as well as a member of the Emblem Club. She was an avid bowler in her early adult life and won many trophies. In her later years she still had hobbies she enjoyed, including latch hook, coloring, reading, painting ceramics, and online games with family and friends.

Priscilla is survived by her daughters; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lena Pinnette of Topsham. She also had many godchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roland; her parents; and her sister, Lilliette Dube.

A wake will be held at Stenson Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., then 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

A full Catholic mass will be held at St. John’s Church at 11 a.m. on June 13, as well as a celebration of life to follow.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous